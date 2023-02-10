JUST IN: Council of State backs CBN’s naira redesign policy, but….

The Council of State meeting on Friday expressed approval for the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as headed by its governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari however called on the apex bank to make the new Naira notes widely available or recirculate the old notes to ease the scarcity of cash in the country and reduce the sufferings of Nigerians.

The meeting which had all living past presidents and heads of state in attendance, as well as governors from the 36 states said generally the policy was accepted by members but raised concerns about the implementations.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now