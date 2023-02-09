Politics
Buhari signs Executive Order, sets up 2023 presidential transition committee
President Muhammad Buhari on Thursday signed an Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions.
He also established a 22-man Presidential Transition Council, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, to facilitate the 2023 transition programme.
A statement by Director of Information, Office of the Secretary General of the Federation, Willie Bassey, stated that the Council would be inaugurated by the SGF on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
Read also:Again, Buhari meets Emefiele on naira redesign
Members of the committee include Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice; Permanent Secretaries from the following Ministries and Offices: Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Information and Culture, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and State House.
Others are: the National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff; Inspector-General of Police; Director General, National Intelligence Agency; Director General, State Security Services; Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and two representatives who will be nominated by the President-elect.
The order was specifically characterised by institutionalisation of a legal framework that would enable a smooth transition of power from one presidential administration to another.
