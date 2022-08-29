Court dismisses Nigerian govt’s application to extradite suspended DCP Kyari

The Federal High Court Abuja, on Monday, dismissed an application from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, for the extradition of detained Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari to the United States to face trial.

Justice Inyang Ekwo rejected the application filed on behalf of the Federal Government seeking to extradite Kyari, to the United States of America, USA, for trial over his alleged involvement with a notorious internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The court stated that the extradition application, was “incompetent and lacking in merit”.

Justice Ekwo noted that the Extradition Act was against the surrendering of a defendant that is already facing trial before a competent court in the country, adding that a FIAT had been issued by the National Drug Law Enforcement (NDLEA) to prosecute DCP Kyari on drug related charges.

Ekwo said: “The AGF could not say that he was not aware of the pending proceeding against the defendant which was entered against him by the NDLEA.”

Read also: Cash evidence against Abba Kyari presented in court, bail application hearing postponed

He stressed that the law was clear that Kyari shall not be surrendered until his case with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had been discharged either by his conviction or acquittal.

NDLEA arrested Kyari on February 12 for investigation over allegations bordering on hard drug trafficking and had since been charged to court upon his indictment.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now