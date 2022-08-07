JUST IN: Ese Brume wins gold in long jump, breaks C’Wealth Games record

Nigerian athlete, Ese Brume has clinched the gold medal in the women’s long jump event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Brume, who leaped 7.00m to set a new record at the Games, added yet another gold to Team Nigeria, making it 12.

The 26-year-old African long jump record holder had won gold in the event in the 2014 edition but was absent in the Gold Coast, Australia.

More to follow…

