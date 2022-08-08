Spartak confirm injured Moses will be out for six months

Russian club, Spartak Moscow have on Monday confirmed that Nigerian winger Victor Moses will be out for six months.

Moses sustained an achilles tendon injury during their Russian Premier League clash against Ural last weekend.

The 31-year-old, who was stretchered off the pitch in the 32nd minute of the 2-0 win, reportedly left the stadium in crutches.

“Spartak midfielder Victor Moses, who was injured in the RPL 4th round match in Yekaterinburg, underwent a medical examination,” a statement by the club read.

“The Nigerian has been diagnosed with an Achilles tendon injury. The player will have to undergo surgery. It will take about six months to recover from the injury.

“We wish Viktor a speedy return to the field!”

Moses has scored two goals in three league appearances for Spartak Moscow this season.

The winger no longer plays for the Nigerian senior team since he announced his retirement from international football following the 2018 World Cup.

