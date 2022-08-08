Sports
Spartak confirm injured Moses will be out for six months
Russian club, Spartak Moscow have on Monday confirmed that Nigerian winger Victor Moses will be out for six months.
Moses sustained an achilles tendon injury during their Russian Premier League clash against Ural last weekend.
The 31-year-old, who was stretchered off the pitch in the 32nd minute of the 2-0 win, reportedly left the stadium in crutches.
“Spartak midfielder Victor Moses, who was injured in the RPL 4th round match in Yekaterinburg, underwent a medical examination,” a statement by the club read.
Read Also: Eguavoen speaks on Onazi’s recall and possible return of Victor Moses
“The Nigerian has been diagnosed with an Achilles tendon injury. The player will have to undergo surgery. It will take about six months to recover from the injury.
“We wish Viktor a speedy return to the field!”
Moses has scored two goals in three league appearances for Spartak Moscow this season.
The winger no longer plays for the Nigerian senior team since he announced his retirement from international football following the 2018 World Cup.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...