Sports
JUST IN: Flamingos out of World Cup after semifinal defeat to Colombia on penalties
Nigeria women’s U-17 football team, the Flamingos, have crashed out of the FIFA World Cup after losing to Colombia in the semifinal.
The game, played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa in India on Wednesday, saw both sides end goalless at full time before the South Americans won 6-5 in shootout.
Coach Bankole Olowookere’s girls got to the last four after beating the United States on penalties, a historical feat that broke a 14-year jinx.
The Nigerian teenagers had started the campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Germany before bouncing back to hammer New Zealand 4-0 and Chile, 2-1 to reach the knockout stages.
Read Also: Flamingos knock USA out of World Cup to reach historic semifinal
More to follow…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...