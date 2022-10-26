JUST IN: Flamingos out of World Cup after semifinal defeat to Colombia on penalties

Nigeria women’s U-17 football team, the Flamingos, have crashed out of the FIFA World Cup after losing to Colombia in the semifinal.

The game, played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa in India on Wednesday, saw both sides end goalless at full time before the South Americans won 6-5 in shootout.

Coach Bankole Olowookere’s girls got to the last four after beating the United States on penalties, a historical feat that broke a 14-year jinx.

The Nigerian teenagers had started the campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Germany before bouncing back to hammer New Zealand 4-0 and Chile, 2-1 to reach the knockout stages.

