JUST IN…Gov Matawalle reportedly defects to APC

There are indications that Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, may have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Though information on the defection is still sketchy, Personal Assistant on Digital and New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmed, posted the news on his Facebook page on Sunday morning.

‘’So Zamfara is back home! Welcome, Matawalle,” the presidential aide wrote.

Efforts to get a confirmation from the state’s Information Commissioner, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, proved abortive as he did not pick his calls nor respond to text messages sent to his phone.

The governor himself has not made any official statement to either confirm or deny Ahmed’s post.

By Isaac Dachen

