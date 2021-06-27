Politics
JUST IN…Gov Matawalle reportedly defects to APC
There are indications that Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, may have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Though information on the defection is still sketchy, Personal Assistant on Digital and New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmed, posted the news on his Facebook page on Sunday morning.
‘’So Zamfara is back home! Welcome, Matawalle,” the presidential aide wrote.
Read also: Gov Matawalle vows to deal ruthlessly with bandits, sponsors in Zamfara
Efforts to get a confirmation from the state’s Information Commissioner, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, proved abortive as he did not pick his calls nor respond to text messages sent to his phone.
The governor himself has not made any official statement to either confirm or deny Ahmed’s post.
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....