JUST IN: Gunmen behead lawmaker representing Gov Soludo’s constituency

Gunmen have beheaded the lawmaker representing the Aguata North constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye.

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, is from the constituency.

The lawmaker was abducted alongside his campaign director, Cyril Chiegboka, in Aguata last Sunday.

His black Siena bus was later recovered by the police.

Governor Soludo had during the presentation of the revised 2022 budget to the Assembly last Thursday, decried the lawmaker’s abduction and demanded his immediate release by the gunmen.

He also condemned the growing insecurity in the state.

On Saturday, the lawmaker’s head was publicly displayed by the assailants at the Chisco Motor Park in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

