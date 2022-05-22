Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday May 22nd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Jonathan demands hearing of FG’s arbitrations in Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday faulted the hearing of arbitrations on the contracts signed by the Federal Government with international organizations in the United Kingdom. Read more

2. 2023: Why I’m a better fit than Tinubu, Osinbajo as APC candidate – Amaechi

The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday explained why deserved to pick the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket ahead of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the party’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu, and other aspirants at this month’s presidential primary in Abuja. Read more

3. Gunmen behead lawmaker representing Gov Soludo’s constituency

Gunmen have beheaded the lawmaker representing the Aguata North constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye. Read more

4. Despite heading PDP’s committee that rejected zoning, Ortom wants power shift to South in 2023

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Saturday the presidency should return to Southern Nigeria in the interest of justice. Read more

5. IPOB names Uzodinma, Okorocha, Ihedioha, others as being behind Imo insecurity

Outlawed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has fingered top politicians in Imo state including Governor Hope Uzodinma, former Governor Rochas Okorocha, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Emeka Ihedioha, and other top political and traditional leaders as being behind the insecurity in the state. Read more

6. Elon Musk eyes 25% slash in Twitter’s $44bn deal

Tesla owner, Elon Musk, has suggested that the value of his Twitter deal would cost less than previously agreed. Read more

7. ALLEGED N130m FRAUD: EFCC releases former Reps Speaker, Patricia Etteh

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has released a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Madam Patricia Etteh, who was earlier arrested for alleged fraud. Read more

8. With 1,490 illegal entry routes into Nigeria, more still opening up, NIS boss laments

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Isa Jere Idris, has lamented the high number of entry points into the country. Read more

9. BAN: Police vows to arrest erring okada riders, passengers in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday vowed to arrest and prosecute commercial motorcyclists and passengers who defy the government’s ban on Okada operations in the state. Read more

10. La Liga laments new Mbappe deal with PSG as forward turns down Madrid move

Spanish topflight La Liga has tagged as scandalous the new lucrative deal by Paris Saint-Germain to keep Kylian Mbappe in Paris. Read more

