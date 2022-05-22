News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday May 22nd 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Jonathan demands hearing of FG’s arbitrations in Nigeria
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday faulted the hearing of arbitrations on the contracts signed by the Federal Government with international organizations in the United Kingdom. Read more
2. 2023: Why I’m a better fit than Tinubu, Osinbajo as APC candidate – Amaechi
The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday explained why deserved to pick the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket ahead of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the party’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu, and other aspirants at this month’s presidential primary in Abuja. Read more
3. Gunmen behead lawmaker representing Gov Soludo’s constituency
Gunmen have beheaded the lawmaker representing the Aguata North constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye. Read more
4. Despite heading PDP’s committee that rejected zoning, Ortom wants power shift to South in 2023
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Saturday the presidency should return to Southern Nigeria in the interest of justice. Read more
5. IPOB names Uzodinma, Okorocha, Ihedioha, others as being behind Imo insecurity
Outlawed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has fingered top politicians in Imo state including Governor Hope Uzodinma, former Governor Rochas Okorocha, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Emeka Ihedioha, and other top political and traditional leaders as being behind the insecurity in the state. Read more
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday May 21 2022
6. Elon Musk eyes 25% slash in Twitter’s $44bn deal
Tesla owner, Elon Musk, has suggested that the value of his Twitter deal would cost less than previously agreed. Read more
7. ALLEGED N130m FRAUD: EFCC releases former Reps Speaker, Patricia Etteh
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has released a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Madam Patricia Etteh, who was earlier arrested for alleged fraud. Read more
8. With 1,490 illegal entry routes into Nigeria, more still opening up, NIS boss laments
Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Isa Jere Idris, has lamented the high number of entry points into the country. Read more
9. BAN: Police vows to arrest erring okada riders, passengers in Lagos
The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday vowed to arrest and prosecute commercial motorcyclists and passengers who defy the government’s ban on Okada operations in the state. Read more
10. La Liga laments new Mbappe deal with PSG as forward turns down Madrid move
Spanish topflight La Liga has tagged as scandalous the new lucrative deal by Paris Saint-Germain to keep Kylian Mbappe in Paris. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...