Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday May 21 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. 2023: APC disqualifies Gov Ayade’s consensus guber aspirant, Otu, over criminal allegation
The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Cross River State, Senator Bassey Out, has been disqualified from the 2023 governorship race in the state. Read more
2. Southern, Middle Belt leaders warn APC, PDP against fielding northern presidential candidates in 2023
The leaders of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum (SMBLF) on Friday insisted on a power shift to the Southern part of the country in 2023. Read more
3. It’s unfair to say Buhari ignores victims of insecurity in Nigeria,’ Presidency defends UAE trip
The presidency on Friday described as unfair claim that President Muhammadu Buhari was not responsive to victims of various deadly attacks in the country. Read more
4. IPOB bans political rally in South-East
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday banned all forms of political rally in the South-East. Read more
5. Kano Assembly member returns to APC two days after defecting to NNPP
A member of the Kano State House of Assembly, Ali Ibrahim Isah Shanono, has returned to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) two days after he defected to the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP). Read more
6. NGX: Investors lose N159.3bn as Transcorp, UBA record high trading
Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N159.3 billion on Friday following the crash in the equity capitalization by-0.55% at the close of the day’s business. Read more
7. Most farmers see Agric loan as ‘national cake’, CBN laments
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lamented that the majority of farmers who benefited from the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) have not repaid the loans. Read more
8. Sokoto lifts curfew imposed after unrest over arrest of suspected killers of Deborah
Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State, on Friday, lifted a curfew imposed on the city of Sokoto following the murder of Deborah Samuel. Read more
9. Eight women die in Kogi auto crash
At least eight women were confirmed dead in an auto crash at Logo area of Kogi on Thursday. Read more
10. Flying Eagles win WAFU B Championship after beating Benin in final
Flying Eagles of Nigeria have emerged champions of the WAFU B Championship after they defeated Benin Republic in the final on Friday night. Read more
