Buhari’s exclusion of South-East deepens insecurity in Nigeria — Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said on Friday President Muhammadu Buhari’s needless exclusion of the South-East was one of the major causes of insecurity in the country.

The governor, who stated this when he met with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and delegates in Imo State, stressed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has left the region to their fate.

He assured the South-East of all-inclusive leadership if elected as the country’s president in 2023.

Tambuwal said: “Buhari has short-changed the South-East. I was the one who advised Saraki to choose Ike Enweremadu to become his deputy in 2015. There is a complete case of exclusion of the people of the South-East. The heads of the 10 most important parastatals are not from the South-East, including the CBN Governor.

“Every part of the country deserves to be carried along. None should feel superior to others. As long as we are all Nigerians, each region must have an equal share of everything, including leadership.

“South-East and Imo State, in particular, can’t be excluded. The PDP will win back Imo when I become president. Igbo people are industrious. You will find a partner in me. We are working together with our brothers in Sokoto. We have restored normalcy now in Sokoto State. I will be a president for all Nigerians.”

