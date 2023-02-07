JUST IN… NAIRA CRISIS: Buhari, Emefiele, governors, EFCC boss meet

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of the state governors and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Also present at the meeting which held behind closed doors at Aso Villa, Abuja was the chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal; and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu represented state governors.

Details from the meeting have not been made public as at the time of this report, but feelers suggest it may have been called to discuss and find a solution to the cash crunch which has hit the nation in recent times, over the cash swap and naira redesign policy of the apex bank.

Read also:Buhari commiserates with Turkey, Syria over devastating earthquake

Though details of the meeting was not made public, it comes after a meeting originally scheduled with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum was cancelled.

State House sources however, believe the meeting was cancelled following a court order that stopped the Federal Government from extending the February 10 deadline for the swapping of three old naira notes set by the CBN.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now