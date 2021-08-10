JUST IN: Nigeria threatens to review diplomatic relations with Indonesia

Nigeria has threatened to review it’s relations with Indonesia, following an assault on a Nigerian Diplomatic Agent in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama has summoned the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria over the assault

Onyeama, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the unfortunate incident is against international law and the Vienna Conventions governing Diplomatic and Consular Relations between States.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in receipt of a report and has seen a video in circulation regarding an unacceptable incident in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“Concerning the manhandling and arrest of a Nigerian Diplomatic Agent in front of his official quarters on 7 August 2021.

“The Nigerian Government has complained strongly to the Government of Indonesia, and the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria was summoned by the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“The Ambassador explained what he understood happened and apologized unreservedly on behalf of the Government of Indonesia.

“The Nigerian Government has sent an official protest to the Government of Indonesia.

“The Ambassador of Nigeria to Indonesia has confirmed that the immigration officials involved had since come to the Nigerian Embassy to apologize to the Ambassador and the diplomat concerned”, Onyeama stated.

The Indonesian Envoy is expected to meet with the Minister later in the day.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that a Nigerian diplomat was brutalised by Indonesian Immigration officials.

It was unclear what led to the incident but the official was harassed in front of the Nigerian diplomatic mission in the Asian country, on Saturday.

In a viral video of the incident circulating on social media, three men were seen wrestling a black man inside a car.

They pinned his neck to the car seat and he kept begging for help.

The men kept pressuring him as he screamed “My neck”, “I can’t breathe!”.

Join the conversation

Opinions