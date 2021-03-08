Mustapha, Ehanire, Onyeama, others receive COVID-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and other government officials were administered with the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Other top government officials that received the jab of the COVID-19 vaccine during the weekly Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja were the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; and his Foreign Affairs counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu; Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib; The Director of Press in the Office of the SGF, Willey Bassey and journalists from different media houses also received the vaccine at the briefing.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, also the chairman of the PTF, was the first to receive the jab of the COVID-19 followed by Mohammed, Ehanire, and Onyeama.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, received the vaccine last Saturday.

Governors of the 36 states and their deputies are expected to receive the vaccine on Wednesday.

