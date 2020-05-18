Latest Politics

Nigerian govt extends gradual easing of COVID-19 lockdown by 2 weeks

May 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The gradual easing of lockdown ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari two weeks ago has been extended by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 for additional two weeks.

Chairman of PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced this on Monday during the briefing of the task force in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Monday afternoon had tweeted that President Muhammadu Buhari would not address the nation as speculated.

According to Adesina, the PTF would give updates on the measures government has put in place for the control of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

