JUST IN: PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose’s son, 4 others

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday approved the expulsion of the former Enugu State Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, and five others from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, listed the other affected persons as John Fayose, Ajijola Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Olayinka Olalere (Ekiti Central II), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I), and Emiola Jennifer (Ekiti South II).

The party had last month suspended the former governor and eight other persons for alleged anti-party activities.

The party later lifted the suspension of two members who incidentally were the National Assembly candidates from Ekiti State.

Following the suspension, Nnamani declared his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, earlier this month.

The statement read: “The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party at its 566th meeting today, Friday, February 10, 2023, approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the Party for anti-Party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“The expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023. The decision of the NWC is a sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“The PDP charges all members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild, and Redirect our nation from misrule.”

