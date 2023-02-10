Wike tackles Ayu over ‘PDP has brought us shame’ slip at Kano rally

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his slip at the party’s recent presidential campaign rally.

Ayu had in his address at the PDP campaign rally held in Kano State on Thursday said the “PDP has brought shame to the country.”

A few seconds later, the former Senate president realized his mistake and said the APC (All Progressives Congress) has “brought shame to Nigeria.”

Wike, who reacted to the development at the Rivers PDP campaign flag-off in the Eleme local government area of the state, said the PDP National Working Committee under Ayu is bringing shame on the party.

He described the chairman’s gaffe as an “anti-party” comment.

READ ALSO: Ayu slips at Kano campaign rally, says ‘PDP has brought Nigeria shame’ (VIDEO)

The governor is the arrowhead of the G-5 pushing for the resignation of the ex-minister of education as the PDP national chairman.

Other members of the group are Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

He said: “When you see undertakers, you will see those who came to kill this party. But the party will not die; they will die first. I didn’t know they are wicked to this party. No wonder they left this party and joined ACN before.

“Ayu said they will not allow PDP to be in power. Is that a good chairman? Is that not anti-party? Is the chairman not doing anti-party? Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks. For us in Rivers State, our own party is a good party. Our own is a party that has done Rivers State well.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now