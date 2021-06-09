JUST IN: Polytechnic teachers suspend strike | Ripples Nigeria

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Wednesday suspended its two months strike.

The union embarked on an indefinite strike on April 6 to press home its demand for implementation of new salary scheme, revitalisation of polytechnics, the inauguration of the national commission for polytechnics, implementation of a new national minimum wage and payment of arrears, among others.

The ASUP National Secretary, Abdullahi Yalwa, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the union decided to suspend the strike because the government has started the gradual implementation of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed by both parties on April 27.

According to him, the government had reconstituted and inaugurated governing councils and visitation panels in federal polytechnics across the country.

The statement read: “The suspension is for a period of three months to enable the government compile the execution of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed with the union since April 27, 2021.

“In reaching the decision to suspend the strike, our union took into cognizance the appeals made by the government, revered traditional stools in the country, members of the National Assembly, Chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics and indeed members of the public who showed varied interests in the matter.

“It is the expectation of our union that the suspension of this action will provide an enabling environment for the government to fulfill other aspects of the Memorandum of Action and afford the government an opportunity to reverse its trust deficit within our sector.

“We equally appreciate the different layers of intervention by critical stakeholder groups in the sector within the period.”

