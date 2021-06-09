JUST IN: Polytechnic teachers suspend strike | Ripples Nigeria

News
JUST IN: Polytechnic teachers suspend strike
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Wednesday suspended its two months strike.
The union embarked on an indefinite strike on April 6 to press home its demand for implementation of new salary scheme, revitalisation of polytechnics, the inauguration of the national commission for polytechnics, implementation of a new national minimum wage and payment of arrears, among others.
The ASUP National Secretary, Abdullahi Yalwa, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.
He said the union decided to suspend the strike because the government has started the gradual implementation of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed by both parties on April 27.
According to him, the government had reconstituted and inaugurated governing councils and visitation panels in federal polytechnics across the country.
READ ALSO: Polytechnic students protest in Abuja, demand resolution of Nigerian govt, ASUP dispute
The statement read: “The suspension is for a period of three months to enable the government compile the execution of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed with the union since April 27, 2021.
“In reaching the decision to suspend the strike, our union took into cognizance the appeals made by the government, revered traditional stools in the country, members of the National Assembly, Chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics and indeed members of the public who showed varied interests in the matter.
“It is the expectation of our union that the suspension of this action will provide an enabling environment for the government to fulfill other aspects of the Memorandum of Action and afford the government an opportunity to reverse its trust deficit within our sector.
“We equally appreciate the different layers of intervention by critical stakeholder groups in the sector within the period.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....