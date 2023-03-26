Justin, Thabang and BlaqBoi evicted from Big Brother Titans

Three Big Brother Titans housemates were evicted from the reality television show on Sunday.

The evicted housemates were – Justin, Thabang, and BlaqBoi.

The hosts of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Lawrence Maleka, announced the names of the evicted housemates during the Sunday night eviction session.

The show entered its 10th week on Sunday and the trio brought the number of evicted housemates to 18.

24 housemates – 12 Nigerians and 12 South Africans started the contest in January.

Only six housemates now remained in the show to compete for the grand prize of US$100,000 next week.

