Theo Traw, Sandra evicted from Big Brother Titans

Two Big Brother Titans housemates were evicted from the show on Sunday.

The evicted housemates were Theo Traw (South Africa) and Sandra (Nigeria).

Sunday’s live eviction show was the first in this inaugural edition of the reality television which comprised contestants from Nigeria and South Africa.

The Big Brother Titans started on January 15 with 24 contestants – 12 each from the two countries.

Following the eviction of Theo Traw and Sandra, 22 housemates are left in the House to vie for the grand prize of $100,000.

The show ends on March 28.

