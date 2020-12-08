Kaduna govt begins recruitment of youths for community policing

The Kaduna State government has commenced the screening of youths in the state for community policing.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Monday by the Senator representing Kaduna Central zone, Malam Uba Sani, who said the recruitment exercise was part of efforts to tackle the general insecurity in the state.

The Kaduna Senator made the comments after a meeting with Senators, members of the House of Representatives, State House of Assembly members and chairmen from the 15 local government areas in Kaduna North and Kaduna Central senatorial zones, which was chaired by the Acting Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.

According to the Kaduna Senator, the meeting was aimed at looking at the security problem facing Kaduna, adding that insecurity needs to be tackled collectively in the state.

The Kaduna Senator said; “We are working on a bill to restructure police architecture, to meet contemporary challenges, and if it scales through, the bill would create state police.

“The State would commence thorough screening of selected youths by their district heads for community policing to fight insecurity.

“We will involve the community especially youths in tackling insecurity in the state, and through traditional and political leaders, just as the governor is determined to end insecurity in the state,” he added.

