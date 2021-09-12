Katsina created over one million jobs in six years – Masari

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, said on Saturday his administration has created over one million jobs for women and youths in the state since 2015.

The governor stated this during the launch of a 600-hectares Date Palm planting campaign at Ajiwa area of the state.

He added that more than N13 billion had been generated as income by agricultural entrepreneurs in Katsina.

Masari expressed his administration’s readiness to use modern means of agriculture to facilitate increased productivity and address food shortage created by activities of bandits in various parts of the state.

He said: “In order to actualise the 600 hectares targeted across the 34 local government areas of the state and ensure the participation of small and medium-scale farmers who constitute 80 percent of state farming population, there is the need for development partners to come in.”

