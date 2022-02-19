Kenya high commissioner dies in Abuja

The Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, died on Saturday in Abuja.

The envoy slumped at his home in Abuja and died a few minutes later in hospital in the Nigerian capital.

The Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the development in a statement in Nairobi.

Machage was appointed the East African nation high commissioner to Nigeria in January 2018.

The statement read: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets to announce the sudden death of Hon Dr. Ambassador Wilfred Machage, Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria, which occurred today.

“Amb. Machage collapsed at home and was pronounced dead at [the] hospital shortly thereafter at around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon in Abuja, Nigeria. His wife was with him when this unfortunate incident happened.”

