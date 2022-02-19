One dies in Osun APC governorship primary

One person was shot dead by suspected cultists during Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Odogbo-Ijesa, Atakumosa East local government area of Osun State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the development to journalists in Osogbo.

She said the victim was waiting to cast his vote during the election at his ward when he was shot by the assailants.

Opalola said: “The killing is suspected to be cult related as the killers and the victim were said to be suspected members of cult groups.

“It was reported that a gang of six men, led by a known and wanted cultist went to a polling centre in Odogbo-Ijesa in Atakumosa East and pulled out their victim from the queue.

“The suspects were reported to have shot their victim dead before driving off in a Hilux truck and motorcycle they came with.

“The witnesses at the scene and some residents claimed that the victim was also a known cultist in the community.

“When the police were informed of the incident, they chased the suspects and accosted them at Iwara-Ijesa.

“The suspects then opened fire at the police team, which led to exchange of gunshots that eventually forced the suspects to flee into the bushes after they were overpowered.”

