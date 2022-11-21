Keyamo accuses S/South govs of mismanaging N450bn arrears paid by Buhari

Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has accused South-South governors of being unable to effectively utilize the arrears paid by Buhari-led administration last year.

Wike had during the inauguration of the N17 billion Port Harcourt Campus of the Nigerian Law School on Friday spoken on the N450 billion shared by oil producing states in 2021 as 13% derivatives.

The governor said President Buhari’s gesture was the major source of revenue for his projects, including the flyovers, the law school and the cancer centre.

He said: “Monies that were not paid to the Niger Delta states since 1999 mainly 13 per cent deductions, the President approved and paid all of us in Niger Delta states.”

Keyamo in a tweet on Monday slammed South-South governors, especially in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for abusing the Buhari-led administration despite its gesture.

He said: “Dead silence from all the S/South Govs since the revelation by Gov. Wike. Yet, they make it a pastime to abuse Buhari’s govt everyday when they cannot account for the humongous amounts released to them by Buhari’s govt, monies PDP past govts failed to pay.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

