Lagos CP orders transfer of operatives attached to Ajah division days after murder of pregnant lawyer

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has ordered the redeployment of operatives attached to the Ajah divisional headquarters in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a series of tweets on Twitter on Monday, said the police commissioner also ordered the demolition of all shanties near the division.

The spokesman was reacting to a report by the PUNCH on the misconduct of police operatives attached to the division.

The deployment of the operatives came just seven days after a pregnant lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, was felled by a bullet fired by an officer attached to the Ajiwe police station, Drambi Vandi, an assistant superintendent of police.

Hundeyin wrote: “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc has already effected the transfer out of ALL personnel of the division, with replacement from other divisions. This would fully materialize in a couple of days.”

While appreciating @MobilePunch for the exposé, we encourage more Lagos residents to, as usual, say something whenever they see something, as this would translate to a better policing experience for all. Remember, security is everyone’s business. 3/3 — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) January 2, 2023

In addition, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc has already effected the transfer out of ALL personnel of the division, with replacement from other divisions. This would fully materialize in a couple of days. 2/3 — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) January 2, 2023

