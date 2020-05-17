Lagos discharges 15 more COVID-19 patients

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday 15 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the state’s isolation centres after they were medically fit to reunite with the society by health workers.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said those discharged comprised nine females and six males.

According to him, the 15 discharged patients had brought the number of cases discharged from the state’s treatment centres to 623.

The governor said: “Good people of Lagos, 15 more COVID-19 Lagos patients – nine females and six males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Yaba, Agidingbi and LUTH Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, nine from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, five from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and one from Agidingbi isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“This brought to 623 the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.”

