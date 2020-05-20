Lagos discharges 17 more COVID-19 patients

Lagos State government Wednesday confirmed the discharge of 17 more COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation facilities.

The state’s Ministry of Health, which disclosed this known via its Twitter handle, said the patients were discharged after testing negative for the virus twice.

According to the ministry, the discharged patients comprised of six females and 11 males.

It said: “17 COVID-19 Lagos patients: six females and 11 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Yaba, Gbagada and LUTH Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients – seven from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, six from LUTH and four from Gbagada Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative for COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“This brought the number of discharged cases in Lagos to 649.”

