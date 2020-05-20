Northern governors insist on repatriation of almajiris

Governors of the 19 northern states in Nigeria said on Wednesday they would continue with the repatriation of the Quranic Education pupils (Almajiris) to their home states.

At the 4th teleconference meeting to review the region’s COVID-19 response and other matters relating to the progress and development of the region and presided over by the Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, the governors agreed to continue the exercise with strict compliance to laid down protocols.

On the evacuation of Almajiris, the Forum noted that appreciable progress had been recorded in the exercise as many states had transferred the pupils to other states without any problem.

They also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for deploying more security personnel to the region to tackle banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, and other crimes in the zone.

READ ALSO: Wike claims oil workers account for 60% of COVID-19 cases in Rivers

The governors, however, expressed disappointment that people have continued to violate the ban on interstate travel in the region.

Join the conversation

Opinions