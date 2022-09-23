Lagos govt to probe collapse of three-storey building

The Lagos State government has ordered prompt investigations into Friday’s collapse of a three-storey building in the Mushin area of the state.

At least three persons had been rescued from the debris of the building at 2/4 Oye Sonuga Street off Palm Avenue in Mushin.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins, stated this at the scene of the accident.

The commissioner, according to a statement issued by the ministry spokesman, Mukaila Sanusi, also ordered the demolition of an adjoining building in the area.

He directed the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory to unravel the cause of the incident.

He said the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency had since begun rescue operations and efforts were on to save anyone trapped in the rubbles.

The state has recorded several cases of building collapse in the last few months.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt to shut Ladipo, Oyingbo markets over waste disposal

The last incident occurred on September 4 when a seven-storey building collapsed in the Victoria Island area of the state.

At least five people were killed in the incident.

The collapse of the building which was under construction forced the former Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, to resign from the position.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now