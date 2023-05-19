Lagos govt unveils activities for Sanwo-Olu’s inauguration

The Lagos State government on Friday outlined an 11-day programme for the inauguration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, outlined the activities at a pre-inauguration media briefing in Ikeja.

He said the activities were to celebrate the governor and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, for performing creditably during their first term in office.

Omotoso, who is also the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee for the inauguration, said the activities would begin on May 21 with Youth Carnival and Robotic Competition to be held simultaneously in all the Lagos divisions.

He added that People Living with Disabilities would also participate in the events.

Omotoso said: “On May 23, Prof. Adigun Agbaje, former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, will deliver a public lecture titled: “The Making of a Beacon – Lagos and the Consolidation of a Democracy that Works for All.”



READ ALSO: Lagos tribunal orders substituted service of election petition on Sanwo-Olu

“Inauguration of projects at Ajeromi/Ifelodun; Alimosho; Ikeja; Kosofe; Eti-Osa; Lagos Island; Lagos Mainland and Surulere will take place from May 24 to 26.

Also, May 27 has been set aside for Children’s Day activities to be held at the Police College, Ikeja, while Novelty Matches will hold in five divisions across the state.

“May 28 and May 29 are for pre-inauguration rehearsal and Inauguration.

“June 2 had been mapped out as post-inauguration Jummat thanksgiving service.

“This is to hold simultaneously in all the five divisions’ Central Mosques (Ikeja Division, Badagry Division; Ikorodu Division; Lagos Island Division, and Epe Division.

“June 3 is set aside for cultural display at Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena, Onikan, and Inauguration Dinner at Eko Hotel.

“Post-inauguration church service will hold simultaneously across the five divisions in Lagos on June 11.”

