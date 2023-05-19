News
Gunmen reportedly abduct two railway staff in Delta
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted two staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation in Agbor, Delta State.
An Eyewitness told journalists on Friday the victims -Peter Osazuwa, and Giwa Mohammed – were abducted on their way to a market in the town on Thursday.
The two men, according to the eyewitness, were attached to the Warri-Itakpe train service in Agbor.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill four in Delta
The abduction of the two men came four months after gunmen kidnapped 31 passengers and staff at the Igueben train station in Edo State.
However, both the Delta State police command and the NRC are yet to confirm the latest incident.
