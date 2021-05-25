Lagos lawmakers reject govt’s bid to stop pension for ex-govs, deputies | Ripples Nigeria

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday rejected the state government’s bid to scrap payment of pension for ex-governors and their deputies in the state.

The Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007) signed by ex-governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2007 ensures that the ex-governors and their deputies would enjoy pensions and other benefits for life.

They are also entitled to an array of benefits which include a house in any location in Lagos and another in Abuja for a two-term governor, six brand new cars every three years, 100 percent of the basic salary of the serving governor, free health care for himself and members of his family and furniture allowance among other perks.

The lawmakers, who took another look at the bill seeking to repeal the law which has scaled the second reading on the floor of the House, said there was nothing wrong in the ex-governors and their deputies enjoying their pensions after they had diligently served the people.

A member of the Assembly representing Agege 2 State Constituency, Oluyinka Ogundimu, described the bill as wicked.

He argued that the ex-governors and their deputies as well as other political office holders should be made to enjoy some benefits no matter how little.

Another lawmaker, Rotimi Abiru (Shomolu 2), who supported the amendment of the law instead of repeal said:

“For a person who has served as chief executive of a state, I do not think it is nice denying them of their benefits.

“I can appreciate that some of them move to other appointments. For these people, there can be a caveat.

“But for those who serve in that capacity and do not have any other thing to do after office, it may not be something elaborate, but something to come to them periodically.”

In his address, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, agreed with his colleagues that total repeal of the law would expose former governors and deputies to security challenges.

He, therefore, committed the bill to the House Committee on Establishment with a two-week mandate to submit its report.

By: Isaac Dachen

