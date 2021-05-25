Gov Emmanuel dismisses reports on planned defection to APC | Ripples Nigeria

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, on Tuesday reports on his planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Emmanuel, who dismissed the report in a statement titled: “Governor Udom Emmanuel dispels defection rumour,” said Akwa Ibom State belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement read: “Do you know why they are writing that I will join them?

“They are looking for good people to repair their party. They want someone with projects as they don’t have any.

“They want someone that commissions projects. They have never commissioned any because they don’t have any.

“Tell them I am not coming.

“Akwa Ibom is PDP! PDP is Akwa Ibom!

“When you see them, tell them that Akwa Ibom is not like any other state.

“Akwa Ibom is PDP! I think a word is enough for the wise.

“You know, when they come and see the good roads that the governor has constructed, they are looking for a way for us to come and do the same there.

“Tell them that it is not the same. The kind of anointing that is in PDP cannot be found in any party.”

