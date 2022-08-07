News
Lagos Red Line to begin operation in Q1 2023 – Sanwo-Olu
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday full operations on the Red Line train project would start in the first quarter of 2023.
The governor disclosed this to journalists after the inspection of the Red Line train project at Agege, Ikeja, Mushin and Ebute Meta areas of the state.
He also revealed that the test-run of the Red Line train project would begin by January 2023.
Sanwo-Olu said: “We are trying to ensure that we even exceed the promise that we made. The promise is that the operations will start in the first quarter of 2023.
“So what we are doing is to ensure that the physical infrastructure is completed by December latest; all stations, all bridges, all walkways, all pedestrian bridges by December, so that they can start testing.
“Operationally, it will take two to three months, you need to check the signal and check the senses of all the signalisation that you have.
“So, we are hoping that the operations will start within the first quarter of 2023. In January we will start carrying passengers.”
At the Agege-NRC Station where passengers from Ibadan will join the Intra-city train service to other stations, the governor said the work would be completed by October.
READ ALSO: Lagos govt projects 2022 completion date for Red-line rail project
He described the Ikeja Station as an iconic station on the Red Line and promised that every infrastructure required to make the station first-class would also be completed by October.
Sanwo-Olu added: “That station is on a wide expanse of about 240 meters; in clear terms, that is the size of almost three football fields.
“It is at roof level, it is going into completion and all of the things, all of the furniture that needs to make it a first-class train station will be in place. You can see that we are on track with it.”
