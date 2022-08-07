Jandor inexperienced to govern Lagos — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state, Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, was too inexperienced to govern the country’s commercial nerve centre.

The governor, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, played down chances of the opposition candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Jandor had in a series of interviews argued that the state deserves a public-spirited governor in 2023 for prosperity.

Sanwo-Olu, however, said the people of Lagos are behind him given the monumental infrastructural projects put in place by his administration in the state.

He stressed that the 2023 governorship race in the state would be a test of experience not popularity.

The governor said: “Lagos State isn’t a company. We are talking about the heart of the country with an informed audience. You need to ask the candidate of the other party what his experience is. Does he have real knowledge of governance?

“ This is all about the experience. Let’s take a tour around the state. What we have done is there to speak. In the space of three years, we have been able to put many things in place. So you can’t compare someone with real experience of governance with a person without it.”

