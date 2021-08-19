Lai Mohammed allays fears of Nigeria sliding into anarchy like Afghanistan

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has revealed that Nigeria is not a failed state and cannot go the way of Afghanistan, where a terrorist group has taken the rein of power.

The minister stated this in Washington DC on Thursday morning, during his engagements with international media organisations including the BBC Radio and Television, Bloomberg, and Politico.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the minister travelled to the U.S. to meet with international media organisations and think tanks on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and efforts made so far in tackling insurgency, banditry, and all form of criminality.

During his interactions, Mohammed said insinuations in certain quarters that the security situation in Nigeria could degenerate to that of Afghanistan was not correct.

“Nigeria is not and will not be a failed state. Yes, we have challenges in some corners of the country but that has not made Nigeria a failed state.

“A failed state is one where basic facilities are not available and everything has broken down but, Nigeria is not in that stage,’’ he said.

Mohammed said Nigeria is not at war adding that fake news and disinformation were being used to portray the country in a precarious situation.

The minister noted that the development in Afghanistan had proven right the position of President Buhari that when fighting an unconventional war, the country had to be resourceful

“If what happened in Afghanistan is something to go by, then the federal government should be given kudos for the way it has handled insurgency in the last couple of years.

“The lessons from Afghanistan today is that for over 20 years of American intervention and over a trillion-dollar spent and thousands of American lives lost, it took the Taliban just a few weeks to recapture Afghanistan.

“This should be a lesson for everybody that when you are fighting an insurgency or movement driven by ideology, it is always difficult to overcome and you must be resourceful, deploying both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

“When people were saying we should invite mercenaries, the president was focused and maintained that our military has what it takes.

“The President should be given kudos for believing in our military and deploying both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches,’’ he said.

