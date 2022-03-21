LASTMA dismisses two officers for misconduct

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has dismissed two of its officers for alleged misconduct.

The agency’s Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Olumide Filade, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Lagos, said four others were demoted for various offences.

He added that the officers were sanctioned after facing a disciplinary committee from September to December 2021.

The measures, according to him, were in line with the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

Filade said: “Personnel Management Board (Disciplinary) look into all the reported cases of misconduct against the officers including bribery and other acts of corruption.”

The agency implored road users to always comply with the traffic law in the state.

He added: “This is necessary in order for all of us to promote a greater Lagos for the benefit of all and for the realisation of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s objectives in the first letter of the ‘THEMES’ agenda (Traffic Management and Transportation).”

