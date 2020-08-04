LASWA impounds engines of six erring boat operators

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) said on Tuesday it had impounded engines of six passengers’ boat operators in its renewed efforts to sanitise the state’s waterways.

The LASWA General Manager, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, disclosed this in a statement issued by the agency Public Affairs Officer, Mrs. Nkechi Ajayi.

At least 10 people escaped death in a boat mishap in the Ikoyi area of the state last week.

Emmanuel expressed LASWA’s commitment to continually ensure the safety of ferry passengers in the state.

According to him, the arrest of the erring boat operators was part of the agency’s ongoing enforcement and monitoring exercise across the state’s inland waterways.

He said: “The patrol team of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) earlier today seized a total number of six boat engines belonging to commercial ferry operators that were caught flouting safety regulations on the waterways.

“Their offences include non-usage of life jackets, overloading, reckless driving and other acts which could have resulted in preventable fatalities when accidents occur.”

