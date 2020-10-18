Lagos govt warns boat operators on alcohol consumption

The Lagos State government on Sunday cautioned boat operators on the consumption of alcohol while on duty.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Ladi Lawanson, made the call during the third annual stakeholders’ forum held in Badagry.

Lawanson, who was represented by a consultant on Marine Affairs, Gbenga Omotoso, noted that not all the boat mishaps were caused by engine failure.

He added that excessive drinking of alcohol also caused accidents on the water.

The commissioner said: “Avoid taking alcohol on the water. If you are intoxicated, you may endanger the lives of passengers as well as yourself.

“The Lagos State government has put various policies in place to ensure the safety of lives on the waterway.”

In his opening remarks, the Managing Director of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said the use of water transport in the has witnessed a tremendous transformation despite the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Join the conversation

Opinions