Politics
Lawan, Gbajabiamila meet Buhari, electoral bill possibly on agenda
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting was the first between the three leaders since President Buhari withheld assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.
Buhari had in a letter to the Senate on Monday, insisted that the inclusion of direct primaries in the bill would cause financial, legal, and security challenges in the country.
However, the Senate had since failed in its bid to override the President on the matter.
Lawan and Gbajabiamila arrived the State House at about 3:00 p.m. and were immediately ushered to the President’s office.
READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila hints at lawmakers’ next move, as Buhari fails to sign Electoral Amendment Bill
Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, it may be unconnected with the contentious bill.
Lawan said on Wednesday the lawmakers had decided to take the President’s rejection of the bill to their constituencies during Christmas and New Year holidays before deciding on the next line of action.
Members of the House of Representatives on the other hand resolved to debate the matter after they returned from recess in January.
