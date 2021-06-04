Like Twitter, Facebook removes Buhari’s ‘civil war’ message from platform | Ripples Nigeria

Two days after the microblogging platform, Twitter deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial tweet on Nigeria’s civil war, Facebook on Friday removed the message from its platform.

The development came a few hours after the Federal Government suspended Twitter operations in Nigeria.

Twitter had on Tuesday removed the President’s tweet for violating its rules.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle last Monday, President Buhari warned arsonists, separatist groups and other individuals causing problems in the country that the federal government would treat them “in the language they understand.”

He wrote: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Facebook, which announced the removal of the controversial message in a statement, said it violated its standards and capable of inciting violence.

” In line with our global policies, we have removed a post from President Buhari’s facebook page for violating our community standards against inciting violence.

“We remove any content from individual or organisation that violates our policies on Facebook.”

