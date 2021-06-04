Like Twitter, Facebook removes Buhari’s ‘civil war’ message from platform | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Like Twitter, Facebook removes Buhari’s ‘civil war’ message from platform
Two days after the microblogging platform, Twitter deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial tweet on Nigeria’s civil war, Facebook on Friday removed the message from its platform.
The development came a few hours after the Federal Government suspended Twitter operations in Nigeria.
Twitter had on Tuesday removed the President’s tweet for violating its rules.
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle last Monday, President Buhari warned arsonists, separatist groups and other individuals causing problems in the country that the federal government would treat them “in the language they understand.”
READ ALSO: Twitter deletes Buhari’s tweet threatening to deal with troublemakers
He wrote: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”
Facebook, which announced the removal of the controversial message in a statement, said it violated its standards and capable of inciting violence.
” In line with our global policies, we have removed a post from President Buhari’s facebook page for violating our community standards against inciting violence.
“We remove any content from individual or organisation that violates our policies on Facebook.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...