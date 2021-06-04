Gov Uzodinma sacks aides | Ripples Nigeria

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Friday sacked all the Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Owerri, said the governor took the decision in the overall interest of the people of the state.

Governor Uzodinma had two weeks ago sacked 20 out of the 28 commissioners in the state.

Emelumba said: “The governor took the decision following a recommendation by a board he constituted in this regard. The idea is to make governance effective and is in the best interest of the people of the state. There is no ill-motive about it.”

