Again, Okorocha accuses Uzodinma of demolishing project | Ripples Nigeria

The feud between the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, rages as the former has again accused the current governor of demolishing his project in the state.

This was disclosed via a statement issued on Friday by Okorocha’s media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, who accused the governor of demolishing the International Conference Centre building at night.

He said the governor allegedly demolished the building in order to justify the N500 million he added to the budget for the reconstruction of the building.

The statement read in part, “It is no longer news that part of one of the signature projects of Senator Rochas Okorocha when he was governor, the imposing Imo International Convention Centre, was demolished the previous night by elements with sympathy for the state government.

“They had chosen to do that at night when evil actions are most free and had also chosen to demolish the back side of the edifice, to avoid people seeing them.

“So, demolishing part of the monumental edifice was to justify the amount provided in the budget for its renovation. The IICC has been at a very strategic place in Owerri and each time people see it, they remember Okorocha.”

However, a quick response issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Print Media to the governor, Modestus Nwamkpa slammed Okorocha over his alleged bid to distract the governor from working assiduously towards the development of the state.

