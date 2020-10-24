Looting making it hard for Nigeria to attract investors –NACCIMA

The ongoing looting and wanton destruction of properties is making Nigeria a hard sell for investors, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) said on Friday.

Hajiya Saratu Aliyu, NACCIMA president, said in a statement issued by her and titled ‘An Urgent Call for Calm and Frank Dialogue to End #EndSARS Crisis and Ongoing Violence’ that billions had been lost to carnage and looting in Lagos and other parts of the country in the wake of the protest.

“NACCIMA’s efforts as a national chamber to help project our country as a favourable and investment-friendly destination to our business partners abroad and other foreign investors over the years are now suffering a serious setback.”

Aliyu pressed for dialogue and calm as a well as an instant cessation of looting, mayhem and devastation of properties.

“Unfortunately, a hitherto peaceful, legitimate protest has been hijacked by thugs and miscreants, resulting in attack on businesses, destruction of government properties, burning of police stations and correctional centres to free prisoners,” she added.

“We must work with others to put an end to the violence and lawlessness we are now witnessing.

“We are equally concerned about the deployment of military forces to confront the protesters, which resulted in unsavoury consequences as witnessed, especially at the Lekki Toll area in Lagos recently.

“We are therefore calling for an end to the involvement of the military in current situation. The impact of the crisis and wanton destruction of property as being witnessed is clear for all to see. Billions have been lost in arson and looting going on.”

The NACCIMA head observed that swift agreement on the original five-point demands of the youths and dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad is an indication of what could be achieved by means of amiable dialogue on several contentious issues.

Aliyu enjoined chamber members all over Nigeria to engage opinion leaders and other stakeholders in their states with a view to making moves that could help check the violence.

