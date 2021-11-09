Malami wants recovered funds to run Ministry’s operations

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Monday, made a case for his ministry to get part of recovered looted funds to run its operations.

Speaking when he appeared before the House of Representatives’ Committee on Justice to defend his ministry’s 2022 budget, Malami said his ministry was making efforts to ensure that it is allocated some cost of collection from recovered funds to finance its recovery operations.

“To date, there are large sums of illicit money stashed abroad for which we are working at close quarters with ICPC and EFCC as dependable allies to effect recovery,” the Minister said when asked how the ministry hoped to get parts of the funds.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the committee, Ugonna Ozurigbo, had noted that the business of government cannot be run in a vacuum and that budget approval was critical to good governance, and “therefore, this exercise should be given the necessary importance that it deserve as we solicit your maximum cooperation and total disclosure of all material facts.”

