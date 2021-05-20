 Malami’s comparison of herdsmen with spare parts dealers thoughtless – Ohanaeze | Ripples Nigeria
Malami’s comparison of herdsmen with spare parts dealers thoughtless – Ohanaeze

Published

10 hours ago

on

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has slammed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for saying the Southern governors’ decision to ban open grazing in the region was unconstitutional.

Malami, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Wednesday, faulted the ban on open grazing by the Southern governors.

He argued that such legislations were in conflict with the constitution of the country which guaranteed freedom of movement of individuals.

He said the ban on herdsmen was akin to asking dealers of vehicle spare parts from certain parts of the country not to conduct their businesses in the northern parts of Nigeria.

However, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze condemned Malami’s remark as malevolent, ominous, and incendiary.

It added that the AGF’s statement was thoughtless, insidious, and prejudicial.

The group wondered why Malami was comparing the spare part dealers who were doing the business legitimately without causing any harm to their host communities to murderous and destructive herders.

Ohanaeze said the Southern governors had shown with their decision to ban open grazing that they are the true lovers of the corporate existence of Nigeria.

The group also accused the AGF of constantly twisting the law at will.

