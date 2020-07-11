Mali president Keita launches probe into anti-govt protests which killed 1, injured 20

A probe into the violence that broke out on Friday during a mass anti-government protest in Bamako, the capital of Mali has been launched.

The probe was initiated yesterday night by President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita who sought to determine the cause of the violence which claimed one life and left at least 20 people injured.

Keita, in a statement said that the scale of “human and material losses” remained unclear but that an investigation was under way.

He also bemoaned the violence which followed the rally and suggested that some opposition coalition leaders had incited it.

Reports say thousands rallied in Bamako demanding Keita’s resignation over long-running security issues, economic woes and perceived government corruption in the fragile West African state.

