Sports
Mali secures controversial win against Tunisia at AFCON
In a game that ended in controversy, Mali successfully secured a 1-0 win over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Group F.
A 48th-minute penalty by Ibrahima Kone won the game for the Malians, whose keeper Ibrahim Mounkoro later saved a spot-kick from Tunisia’s Wahbi Khazri.
The Carthage Eagles coach Mondher Kebaier and his technical staff rushed onto the field at full-time after referee Janny Sikazwe failed to add any injury time.
Read Also: How Okocha, Oliseh reacted to Super Eagles’ AFCON victory over Egypt
The Tunisian side must have been that pissed because the second half saw two stoppages for video assistant referee checks, as well as a drinks break.
The second half had also seen several substitutions in five separate windows, plus Mali ended the game with 10 men following an 87th-minute red card to El Bilal Toure.
Nevertheless, all three points wete bagged by Mali, who now sit at the top of Group F, with the other group game between Gambia and Mauritania billed to take place later on Wednesday.
