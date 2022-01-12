Mali secures controversial win against Tunisia at AFCON

In a game that ended in controversy, Mali successfully secured a 1-0 win over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Group F.

A 48th-minute penalty by Ibrahima Kone won the game for the Malians, whose keeper Ibrahim Mounkoro later saved a spot-kick from Tunisia’s Wahbi Khazri.

The Carthage Eagles coach Mondher Kebaier and his technical staff rushed onto the field at full-time after referee Janny Sikazwe failed to add any injury time.

Read Also: How Okocha, Oliseh reacted to Super Eagles’ AFCON victory over Egypt

The Tunisian side must have been that pissed because the second half saw two stoppages for video assistant referee checks, as well as a drinks break.

The second half had also seen several substitutions in five separate windows, plus Mali ended the game with 10 men following an 87th-minute red card to El Bilal Toure.

Nevertheless, all three points wete bagged by Mali, who now sit at the top of Group F, with the other group game between Gambia and Mauritania billed to take place later on Wednesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now