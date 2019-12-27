Man in police custody for beating wife to death on Christmas Day 

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old man, Mutiu Sonola for beating his wife, 34-year-old Zainab to death on Christmas Day.

This was revealed by the spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement on Thursday, adding that the suspect was arrested on the same day following a report by the father of the deceased.

According to Oyeyemi, the father of the deceased complained at the Ibara Division that he was called on the phone that his daughter had a misunderstanding with her husband and that she had been beaten unconscious by Mutiu.

The statement revealed that the deceased’s father stated further that he quickly went to the scene and rushed his daughter to the General Hospital, Ijaye, where a doctor pronounced her dead.

“As soon as the suspect realised that the victim was dead, he took to his heels.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO, Ibara Division, SP Dada Olusegun, mobilised his detectives and went after the suspect.

“Mutiu’s hideout was eventually located and he was promptly arrested.”

Oyeyemi further stated that preliminary investigation revealed that Mutiu was in the habit of beating the deceased at the slightest provocation and that the incident that resulted in her death was a minor disagreement.

“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the General Hospital, Ijaiye mortuary for autopsy,” the PPRO said.

Oyeyemi further stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution

